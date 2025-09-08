The Phillies promoted Miller from Double-A Reading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After earning a pair of promotions in 2024, Miller had up to this point spent the entire 2025 season at Reading, slashing .259/.382/.427 with 13 home runs, 52 stolen bases and a 14.9 percent walk rate over 489 plate appearances. Miller had opened September by going 8-for-19 with two extra-base hits, two stolen bases and a 9:4 K:BB in six games, with his hot start to the month convincing the Phillies that he was ready for a stiffer test. Though Miller is likely to remain at the Triple-A level for the rest of the season, a call-up to the big leagues can't be completely discounted if the hamstring strain that star shortstop Trea Turner suffered in Sunday's loss to the Marlins proves to be a long-term concern. For now, Edmundo Sosa would appear to be the top choice to step in as the Phillies' everyday shortstop if Turner is forced to go on the injured list.