The Phillies have extended Miller an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

It's the second straight year with a big-league camp invite for Miller, who slashed .264/.392/.433 with 14 home runs, 59 stolen bases and an 82:123 BB:K over 116 games between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025. Miller has only played shortstop in pro ball and Trea Turner has that position locked down with the major-league club, so the 21-year-old is likely to return to Lehigh Valley to begin the 2026 season.