Phillies' Aidan Miller: Not yet taking swings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Miller (back) has increased his rehab activities but is not yet swinging a bat, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The nagging back injury has been bothering Miller going back to the fall, and his baseball activity is apparently still pretty limited as he's opened the campaign on Triple-A Lehigh Valley's injured list. Once cleared for all activities, the 21-year-old top prospect will need some time to build up to game readiness after missing all of spring training.
More News
-
Phillies' Aidan Miller: Won't be ready for start of season•
-
Phillies' Aidan Miller: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Phillies' Aidan Miller: No timeline to resume hitting•
-
Phillies' Aidan Miller: Dealing with back soreness•
-
Phillies' Aidan Miller: Nets invite to spring training•
-
Phillies' Aidan Miller: Pulls out of Arizona Fall League•