Miller is slashing .261/.400/.457 with three home runs and 16 steals in his last 25 games for Double-A Reading.

Miller was known more for his bat than his speed when the Phillies selected him in the first round a couple years ago, but he's been running wild this year for the Fightin Phils. He got off to a slow start at Double-A, but Miller has come on strong lately and is walking at an 18.3 percent clip over this 25-game stretch. Miller has only played shortstop since getting drafted, but there's a chance he will eventually move to third base.