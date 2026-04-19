Phillies' Aidan Miller: Still hasn't resumed batting
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (back) is nearing a return to swinging a bat, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Miller has been "doing everything except for swinging," according to Phillies manager Rob Thomson, including fielding ground balls. The team is hoping to get the 21-year-old back swinging a bat this week as he continues to work his way back from lower-back soreness, which has plagued him since February.
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