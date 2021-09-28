Bohm was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Bohm had a strong rookie season but was demoted in late August after hitting a disappointing .245/.302/.342 with seven homers in 111 games. He's been fine but nothing special in 14 Triple-A games since then, hitting .268/.354/.411, but the Phillies evidently decided he's one of their best options for the final week of the season. He'll be on the bench Tuesday against Atlanta, with Freddy Galvis starting at third base, so he may not have a significant role in the final six games of the year. Luke Williams was optioned to clear a roster spot.