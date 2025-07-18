Phillies' Alec Bohm: Back in lineup post-ASB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bohm is playing third base and batting fourth in Friday's game against the Angels, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bohm didn't play in the Phillies' last game before the All-Star break due to a bruised left rib. After having the week to rest, Bohm is back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Halos. He's slashing .281/.327/.395 in 379 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Not starting Sunday•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Exits game with bruised rib•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Receiving rare game off•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Continues to hit for high average•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Hot streak continues with two hits•