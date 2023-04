Bohm is hitting third for the Phillies on Tuesday night against the Yankees.

J.T. Realmuto has the night off, so Bohm gets a boost up the batting order versus the Yankees and right-hander Domingo German. The 26-year-old third baseman has gone 7-for-15 (.467) with one home run and two doubles through four games this season. Darick Hall is playing first base and hitting cleanup Tuesday in the Bronx.