Bohm (illness) has been cleared to return to the team but has yet to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Bohm tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the break. While he's been medically cleared, the Phillies want to make sure he's back in baseball shape following the illness before activating him off the injured list. When exactly that will happen remains to be seen, but it's unlikely he misses too much more time.