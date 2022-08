Bohm went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.

Bohm doubled and scored in the first inning and crossed home again in the fifth. He then capped off his huge day with a solo shot off of Dillon Peters in the sixth. The hot-hitting infielder went 33-for-76 (.434) with 15 runs scored and eight extra-base hits in 20 games this month. Bohm boosted his season slash line to .299/.331/.415 through 94 games.