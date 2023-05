Bohm went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Monday's 6-3 loss against the Giants.

Bohm was the only source of offense for the Phillies. He gave Philadelphia the lead with his second-inning homer. Bohm then cut the deficit to three with a sac fly. Bohm is producing again this season with a .278/.345/.430 slash line. The biggest difference for Bohm in 2023 is an improved plate discipline, as he is on his way to setting a career high in walks.