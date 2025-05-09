Bohm went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over the Rays.
Through his first seven games of the month of May, Bohm is batting .308 with one home run, one double, four RBI and four runs scored over 26 at-bats. The corner infielder hasn't hit for much power overall in 2025, but he's batting .304 (24-for-79) across his last 21 outings. Bohm began the season in the top half of Philadelphia's lineup, but he'll likely stick in the lower part of the batting order unless he starts to supply more pop.
