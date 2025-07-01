Bohm went 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 4-0 victory over the Padres.

Bohm wraps up a productive month of June on a modest four-game hitting streak. Through his last 27 outings, the corner infielder is batting .301 with two home runs, four doubles, 16 RBI and one stolen base covering 103 at-bats. Bohm has been swinging a hot bat since the beginning of May as well, slashing .312/.359/.454 with seven homers, eight doubles and 29 RBI over his last 54 contests (223 plate appearances).