Bohm went 1-for-4 with a double during Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Orioles.
Making his MLB debut after being called up from the Phillies' alternate training site earlier in the day, Bohm started at third base and batted sixth while Jean Segura shifted over to the keystone. The 24-year-old didn't take long to make an impact, sending a liner down the left-field line on the fourth pitch he saw in his first at-bat. So long as he stays healthy and avoids an extended slump, the Phillies' top position prospect is expected to remain a regular at the hot corner for the result of the season, resulting in Scott Kingery moving into more of a utility role.