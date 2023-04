Bohm went 3-for-5 with a home run, six RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over Miami.

Bohm knocked a two-run single in the third inning followed by another RBI base hit in the fifth. He topped off his big day with a three-run blast in the sixth frame. The 26-year-old is slashing .351/.415/.649 with 11 RBI and five extra-base hits this season. Bohm totaled just three hits over his previous five games.