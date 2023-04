Bohm went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-3 victory over Colorado.

Bohm gave the Phillies a 4-3 lead with a run-scoring ground out in the fourth and extended the advantage to 5-3 in the seventh with an RBI double. Through 23 games, the 26-year-old has seven extra-base hits, 18 RBI and 10 runs scored.