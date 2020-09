Bohm went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Thursday against the Nationals.

Bohm collected three hits but had little else to show for it until he delivered an RBI sacrifice fly to win the game in the 10th inning. The rookie now has a four-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 7-for-14 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI. Overall, he's managed a strong .317/.375/.392 line across 72 plate appearances.