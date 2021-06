Bohm went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 13-12 loss to the Nationals.

With his first career four-hit game, Bohm is now hitting .396 in his last 13 games. His average, now .244, remains less than impressive, but this recent stretch of success has Bohm looking more like the player who hit .338 in 2020.