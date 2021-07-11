Bohm left Saturday's game against the Red Sox due to COVID-19 protocols, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bohm went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer before exiting. It's unclear why he wound up leaving in the middle of the game. With just one more day left until the All-Star break, there's a good chance his first half is over, though exactly when the Phillies expect him to return won't become clear until it's known whether he tested positive for the virus himself or is merely dealing with a contact-tracing situation.