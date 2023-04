Bohm will remain the Phillies' primary third baseman rather than shift over to first base following the injury to Darick Hall (thumb), Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Bohm could see some starts at first base against left-handers, but the plan is to mostly leave him at third. Kody Clemens is slated to see the lion's share of starts at first base versus righties and Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison should also see an uptick in playing time.