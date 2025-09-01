Phillies' Alec Bohm: Getting breather Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bohm is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Milwaukee.
Bohm put together an 11-game hitting streak upon his return from the injured list, but he'll get a breather Monday after going hitless in his last three contests. Edmundo Sosa is at third base and batting eighth for the Phillies.
