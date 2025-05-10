Bohm isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Cleveland.
Bohm will get a breather Saturday after recording hits in each of his last six games, going 8-for-22 with three RBI and four runs scored in the process. Edmundo Sosa will fill in at the hot corner and bat ninth.
More News
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Continues to hit for average•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Not in Philadelphia lineup•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Extends hitting streak to six games•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Moved down to seven spot•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Sitting for first time in 2025•
-
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Rejoins lineup Wednesday•