Bohm went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Mets.

Bohm was the middle part of a back-to-back-back series of home runs with Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm in the first inning to help counter the three runs scored by the Mets in the top of the frame. Bohm also laced a double in the second inning for his 10th two-bagger in only his 34th career game. The rookie has enjoyed a fine start to his career, posting a .317/.368/.496 slash line through 136 plate appearances.