Bohm went 2-for-3 with a double, a decisive three-run home run, and an additional run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Angels.

The 27-year-old infielder launched a go-ahead three-run homer immediately following an intentional walk to Bryce Harper in the sixth inning. Bohm's blast was his 15th of the campaign, further adding to his career-high. His season-long slash line now sits at .283/.339/.440 with 82 RBI and 64 runs through 118 games.