Bohm went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI in Saturday's 19-4 rout of the Nationals.

The homers, hits and RBI all tied Bohm's prior career highs. The 26-year-old is catching fire as the All-Star break approaches, collecting multiple hits in three straight games and four of his last five, and over his last 15 contests he's slashing .344/.348/.547 with 17 RBI. Bohm still isn't putting the ball over the fence consistently with just nine homers in 69 games on the year, but he could be positioning himself for a big second half.