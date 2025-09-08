Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he expects Bohm (shoulder) to return from the injured list in the minimum 10 days after the third baseman was deactivated Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Edmundo Sosa and Triple-A Lehigh Valley call-up Otto Kemp will enter the lineup at shortstop and third base, respectively, in Monday's game against the Mets, as the Phillies will break in two new starters in the infield with Bohm and Trea Turner (hamstring) landing on the IL. Though Turner may not be ready to return until shortly before the postseason, Bohm looks like he'll be headed for a shorter absence after he had been playing through pain in his non-dominant (left) shoulder in recent days. According to Gelb, Bohm was determined to be dealing with a cyst that needed to be drained and will be further treated with an injection, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to resume baseball activities after a few days of rest. Bohm is on the IL for the second time this season, after a fractured left rib kept him out of commission for about a month shortly after the All-Star break.