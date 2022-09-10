site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bohm will sit Saturday against the Nationals.
Bohm will sit for the first time in over two weeks. He's hit .309/.328/.400 in 13 games since his last time on the bench. Edmundo Sosa will handle the hot corner Saturday.
