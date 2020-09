Bohm is not in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Bohm will sit for the first time this month. He's hitting .326/.382/.496 in his first 36 big-league games and an even better .395/.458/.651 over his last 12, but he still needs the occasional day off given how many doubleheaders the Phillies have played recently. Jean Segura (triceps) will start at third base in this one, with Phil Gosselin starting at first.