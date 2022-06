Bohm went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Bohm hasn't recorded a home run or stolen base since June 7, but his batting average is at least trending upward again after he had fallen into a slump to begin the month. Since sitting out his last game June 13, Bohm has hit .314 while striking out just six times in his last 12 starts. He'll remain in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, manning third base while batting fifth.