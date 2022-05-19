Bohm went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

Though the Phillies were able to get within one game of .500 with the victory, Bohm saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end. The 25-year-old third baseman isn't providing much power this season (.112 ISO), but thanks to a major reduction in his strikeout rate (from 26.6 percent in 2021 to 16.9 percent in 2022), he's been able to deliver a .302 average, which is backed by a .340 BABIP that while likely unsustainable, isn't absurdly high. He settled in as the Phillies' No. 2 hitter earlier this month and will bat out of that spot in the lineup in Thursday's series finale with the Padres.