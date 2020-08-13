Bohm is starting at third base and hitting sixth Thursday against the Orioles, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Bohm is set to make his big-league debut against right-hander Tom Eshelman after having his contract purchased prior to Thursday's series finale. The top prospect figures to see plenty of at-bats during his time with the big club, which could push Jean Segura to second base and Scott Kingery to the bench more often moving forward. Across 63 games with Double-A Reading in 2019, Bohm slashed .269/.344/.500 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI.