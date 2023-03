Bohm has slugged three home runs and three doubles through 35 at-bats this spring in Grapefruit League play.

Bohm ranks top-15 in OPS (.971) across the combined Grapefruit League and Cactus League leaderboards. The 26-year-old third baseman had a rollercoaster season at the plate in 2022, but he put together a couple of encouraging stretches and came up with some big hits during the Phillies' postseason run to the World Series. 2023 could perhaps bring a full-on breakout.