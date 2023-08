Bohm went 2-for-4 with one double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals.

Bohm's home run off Miles Mikolas to lead off the sixth provided the Phillies a three-run cushion. He had also previously doubled off Mikolas to earn his third multi-hit effort in his last six games. The 14 homers and 79 RBI are both career highs for Bohm, who is now slashing .284/.338/.433 on the season.