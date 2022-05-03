Bohm will bat second and play third base Tuesday against Texas.
Bohm had primarily hit seventh throughout the early part of the season and had never hit higher than fifth, a spot he occupied just once. His move to the second spot in the order seems justified based on his strong performance thus far this season, however, as he's rebounded from a poor 2021 campaign to hit .309/.373/.455 through 21 games. He's cut his strikeout rate to a career-best 14.9 percent while posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate.