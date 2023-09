Bohm went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in a 9-7 win over San Diego on Monday.

Bohm gave the Phillies an early lead with his three-run double in the first inning. He finished with three base knocks, more than he had tallied over his previous four games combined. Bohm has already reached career-best marks this season with 86 RBI and 16 homers while putting up a .282/.338/.442 slash line, 67 runs and four steals over 515 plate appearances.