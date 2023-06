Bohm was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left hamstring, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bohm first hurt his hamstring this past weekend, tried to return and re-aggravated it. It's not clear at this point how severe the strain is, so a timetable remains up in the air. The Phillies will use a lot of Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison at third base, with Kody Clemens and Drew Ellis playing first base, at least until Darick Hall (thumb) returns.