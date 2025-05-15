Bohm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 14-7 loss to the Cardinals in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Bohm brought the Phillies back within two runs in the fourth inning, but that was as close as they'd get before the Cardinals rallied late. Power has been a problem for Bohm this season -- he doubled his total of extra-base hits in May with a homer and a double in this contest. However, he's been more consistent at the plate lately, going 15-for-42 (.357) over 12 contests this month. Overall, he's batting .258 with a .650 OPS, two homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored, six doubles, one triple and a stolen base over 40 games.