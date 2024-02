Bohm (neck) will make his Grapefruit League debut for the Phillies on Wednesday against Atlanta, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bohm's spring debut has been delayed about a week due to neck spasms, but he's good to go now. The 27-year-old third baseman slashed .274/.327/.437 slash line with 20 home runs in 145 games last season for the Phillies and will look to take another step forward in 2024.