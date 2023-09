Bohm is starting at first base and batting fifth Sunday against the Brewers.

Bohm is 1-for-11 with a double, a walk and two runs over this past three games and will shift over the first base after being at the hot corner for those three contests. Since the start of August the 27-year-old has a .252/.315/.459 slash line with five homers, 16 RBI and 21 runs in 28 games.