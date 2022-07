Bohm (finger) was placed on the restricted list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Bohm suffered a dislocated left ring finger Monday against St. Louis, and he's now headed to the restricted list since he can't travel with the rest of the team to Canada for the two-game series in Toronto. It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will require a stint on the injured list or if he'll be available for Friday's matchup with the Marlins.