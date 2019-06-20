Bohm was promoted to Double-A Reading on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Bohm began the 2019 campaign at Low-A Lakewood, but he's managed to tear it up at both Lakewood and High-A Clearwater, making this decision an easy one for the Phillies. The third baseman slashed .329/.395/.506 with four homers and 27 RBI through 40 games with the Threshers, and he'll aim to keep it rolling at the next level.

