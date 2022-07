Bohm went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in a 2-0 win over the Cardinals on Friday.

Bohm went deep twice off Adam Wainwright to give his team the victory and pick up his first multi-home run game of the year. The 25-year-old third baseman appears to have recaptured the success he had in April and is now slashing .368/.400/.789 in July. Bohm is regularly batting eighth for the Phillies and has 32 RBI on the season.