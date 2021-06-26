site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-alec-bohm-not-starting-saturday-787815 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bohm isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.
Bohm started in both games of Friday's doubleheader and went 0-for-6 with a pair of strikeouts. Luke Williams will take his place at third base and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read