Phillies' Alec Bohm: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bohm isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Braves.
Bohm had started each of the past nine games, but he'll take a seat after going hitless Friday. Jean Segura will shift to third base with Scott Kingery starting at second base.
