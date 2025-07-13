Bohm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

As expected, Bohm won't start in the Phillies' final game before the All-Star break after he was lifted from Saturday's 5-4 loss in the fourth inning, two innings after he was hit on the left rib cage by a pitch. According to Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Bohm wasn't sent in for an X-rays after team trainers determined that he avoided a fracture, but the 28-year-old is still dealing with some residual soreness and bruising on his rib. Manager Rob Thomson didn't rule out the possibility of Bohm making a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday, though the Phillies would probably prefer to stay away from him. Edmundo Sosa will fill in for Bohm at third base.