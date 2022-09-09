Bohm went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored in Thursday's loss against the Marlins.

Bohm recorded a two-run triple in the fifth to put the Phillies on top in addition to his fourth inning double, both off righty starter Sandy Alcantara. The third baseman recorded eight multi-hit games in his last 16, slashing .358/.389/.507 over 72 plate appearances during that span. The 26-year-old boasts a .956 OPS in 154 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, much better than his .647 OPS in 376 plate appearances facing righties.