Bohm is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Bohm sat out Sunday's 11-4 loss to Atlanta with left hamstring tightness, but he returned to the lineup at third base for Tuesday's series opener and went 0-for-3 in the 2-0 loss while playing all eight innings in the field. The Phillies haven't indicated that Bohm suffered a setback coming out of that contest, so his absence Wednesday could just be maintenance-related.