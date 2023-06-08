Bohm (hamstring) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Bohm went through a full workout Thursday without issue and is tracking toward just a 10-day absence to heal his mild left hamstring strain. He's needed in Philly to help at both third base and first base.
