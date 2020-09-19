Bohm is sick, which explains why he's absent from the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It was somewhat of a surprise to see the rookie sitting, even considering his heavy workload of late, as the Phillies' lineup is already lacking a pair of powerful bats in J.T. Realmuto (hip) and Rhys Hoskins (elbow), though the decision now makes sense. The illness is presumably of the non-coronavirus variety, given that Saturday's game is able to go forward. Whether or not he's able to return to the lineup Sunday remains to be seen.