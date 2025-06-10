Bohm went 2-for-5 in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Cubs.

Although Bohm saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end on May 30, he's maintained healthy production in the past few weeks. Over his last 20 outings, the 28-year-old infielder is hitting. 305 (25-for-82) with three homers, three doubles, eight RBI and nine runs scored. Bohm has hit either third or fourth in Philadelphia's batting order nine times in his last 12 contests, and he should continue to bat in those positions while Bryce Harper (wrist) is on the injured list.